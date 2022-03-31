'Altercation' between drivers preceded 29-year-old man's death, Saskatoon police say

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says an "altercation" between drivers occurred before a 29-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a collision involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Avenue W South was reported to police.

The responding officers learned that an altercation between drivers preceded the collision and resulted in the man being struck by a vehicle, according an SPS news release.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The drivers were known to each other, SPS said.

The SPS major crimes unit, collision analysts and forensic unit are investigating.