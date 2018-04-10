

CTV Saskatoon





The company that owns the truck that was involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has had their safety fitness certificate suspended.

A safety fitness certificate is required to license trucks and buses to ensure that they are driven safely across the country.

The truck, owned by Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. was involved in a crash with the Humboldt Broncos team bus on Friday. 15 people were killed and 14 others were taken to hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

According to Alberta Transportation, the Calgary company has been operating since the fall of 2017. The company had not been involved in any collisions before April 6 and had passed two inspections in February and March of this year.

The safety fitness certificate was suspended on April 9.

A spokesperson for the Alberta government says this is standard procedure.