SASKATOON -- A 26-year-old man from Medicine Hat is charged with impaired driving causing death after a rollover near Beadle, Sask.

Kindersley RCMP were dispatched Sunday around 11:40 p.m. The crash happened on a grid road just off of Highway 7, police said in a news release.

Initial investigation determined a vehicle with eight occupants was travelling northbound on the grid road when it rolled multiple times, police say.

One passenger, a 25-year-old woman from the Kindersley area, was reported dead on scene.

Two occupants were transported to hospital via STARS in serious condition.

The remaining five occupants received varying injuries and some were transported to the local hospital.

The accused, who also faces several other charges, is set to appear in court Sept. 21.