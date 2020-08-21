Advertisement
Alta. company fined $50,000 after Sask. worker falls from walkway
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 12:02PM CST
SASKATOON -- An Alberta company has been fined $50,000 after a Saskatchewan worker was hurt on the job.
The incident happened Feb. 17, 2018, near Herschel, according to a Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety release.
A worker sustained serious injuries after falling from a walkway while cleaning a rig.
Bonanza Drilling Inc. pleaded guilty to one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Rosetown Provincial Court on Aug. 13.