SASKATOON -- An Alberta company has been fined $50,000 after a Saskatchewan worker was hurt on the job.

The incident happened Feb. 17, 2018, near Herschel, according to a Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety release.

A worker sustained serious injuries after falling from a walkway while cleaning a rig.

Bonanza Drilling Inc. pleaded guilty to one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Rosetown Provincial Court on Aug. 13.