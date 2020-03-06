SASKATOON -- One person was taken to hospital, following a house fire west of Kindersley on Thursday afternoon.

Kindersley Fire Chief Ron Hope said when crews arrived to the Alsask home, a neighbour was using an extinguisher to put out flames.

Hope said the kitchen had extensive fire damage, and the rest of the home had heavy smoke and heat damage.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a stove burner left on.

Alsask is about 60 kilometers west of Kindersley.