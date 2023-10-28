Almost 2,000 people join rally for public education held in Saskatoon

Almost 2,000 people joined a rally for public education in front of MLA Paul Merriman’s office in Saskatoon on Saturday.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) announced their intention to begin holding rallies outside the offices of certain government MLAs earlier in October.

“The incredible turnouts we have seen at our mini rallies so far should be a signal to government that people are fed up with their status quo of underfunding and budget cuts,” said STF president Samantha Becotte in a news release.

“If Minister Merriman listens to what the people here are saying today, he might finally hear what parents and teachers already know: students deserve so much better.

According to the release, Saskatoon parents Rachel Engler-Stringer and Peter Garden spoke at the rally about their son who has been waiting 18 months for a consult with an educational psychologist.

“As parents, we know that teachers are our allies. We see how hard they work and how they have our kids’ best interests at heart,” they said. “The problems in the system that we see are not because of lazy teachers, they are because the system is deliberately underfunded year after year by our current government.”

“That has to change.”

Previous rallies were held in Moose Jaw and Humboldt, with the last mini rally to take place in North Battleford on Nov. 4 outside minister Jeremy Cockrill’s office.

This rally was the first one to occur since the STF announced the results of a vote to authorize job actions.