A 21-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a charge of voyeurism after an incident at the University of Saskatchewan.

On Sept. 9 police received a report from an officer with the U of S Protective Services regarding a man who had indecently exposed himself in a library, police said in a news release.

An investigation by the VICE Unit resulted in a charge being laid on the suspect.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Nov. 18.