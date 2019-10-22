Alleged U of S library voyeur charged, Saskatoon police say
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4:09PM CST
A 21-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a charge of voyeurism after an incident at the University of Saskatchewan.
On Sept. 9 police received a report from an officer with the U of S Protective Services regarding a man who had indecently exposed himself in a library, police said in a news release.
An investigation by the VICE Unit resulted in a charge being laid on the suspect.
He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Nov. 18.