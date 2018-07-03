A man charged in the Project Forseti case has been sentenced to 15 months incarceration.

Justice Mona Dovell handed down the sentence to Mark Nowakowski at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday.

Nowakowski, 48, was arrested in 2015 as part of an investigation into organized crime that led to the arrest of 14 people and the seizure of drugs and guns.

Police say Nowakowski was the leader of the Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club, a puppet club for the Hells Angels.

Dovell accepted a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence, which found Nowakowski guilty of one count of assault and one count of recruiting for a criminal organization.

He will serve six months for assault, immediately followed by nine months for recruiting.

Nowakowski admitted to joining other members of the Fallen Angels in beating Travis Miles for roughly 30 seconds.

He also admitted to meeting with four members of the Saints and Sinners, a clubhouse of bikers in Prince Albert, in an attempt at recruiting.

In addition to the sentence, Dovell imposed the following ancillary orders: a mandatory 10-year firearm ban, discretionary DNA supplements, and a $400 victim surcharge that must be paid within 60 days.

Dovell said she found the joint submission to be “reasonable and fit” seeing as Nowakowski is 48 with a very minimal record and no previous time served in prison.