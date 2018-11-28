A La Ronge judge has ordered a second round of psychiatric and psychological reports for the young offender who pleaded guilty to killing a restaurant owner.

Judge Robert Lane adjourned a sentencing hearing Monday and ordered the tests after a victim impact statement alleged the offender had abused animals, according to the victim’s widow.

Simon Grant was beaten in his La Ronge restaurant in the April of 2017 and died of his injuries days later.

His widow, Cora Laich, said the adjournment “was a bit shocking and it was not expected.

“I think in one aspect it was almost a breath of fresh air because just the morning session was already a lot to take in.”

The sentencing hearing is to decide whether the offender will be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

The offender cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the crime.

“I know that the judge very much stressed that this was very important to public safety,” Laich said.

The matter is adjourned until Dec. 13.