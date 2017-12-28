SaskEnergy has broken its all-time natural gas usage record three times over the course of three days.

The crown corporation says its daily natural gas consumption in the province set a new record of 1.43 PetaJoules (PJ) of natural gas in the 24-hour period between 9 a.m. Dec. 26 and 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

That broke the previous record set the day prior on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. These records all surpass the record from the winter of 2016/2017 when natural gas consumption was 1.33 PJ.

The high natural gas usage continued Wednesday with consumption measured at 1.41 PJ. SaskEnergy says that is the third-highest natural gas consumption day ever recorded in the province.

A PetaJoule is a unit of measurement equivalent to one million GigaJoules. The average home in Saskatchewan consumes about 102 GJ of natural gas annually, according to SaskEnergy.

The record usage is due to extreme cold temperatures. SaskEnergy says a high volume of natural gas is also consumed from industrial customers and power plants. It is seeing record-setting gas usage days happen more frequently with a higher volume of customers.

SaskEnergy says its system is designed around an increasing population and ensuring additional capacity to provide more natural gas than required on peak days. The system is maintained by SaskEnergy employees, inspected, upgraded throughout the year.