PRINCE ALBERT -- All Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in Prince Albert will switch to remote learning starting Monday until Jan. 15.

Prince Albert Catholic Schools and the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division made the decision with recommendations from Public Health officials, according to a joint news release.

This decision is in response to Public Health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19.

Students are scheduled to resume normal classes on Jan. 18 pending further review of health data.