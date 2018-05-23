

CTV Saskatoon





Alexa Emerson has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges.

The 32-year-old, who was accused in a string of bomb threats and suspicious package deliveries in Saskatoon from last year and 2016, entered the pleas Wednesday in the city’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

She was facing more than 80 charges heading into the day’s court proceedings, but a new indictment filed by Crown and defence lawyers listed 15 offences, including public mischief and uttering threats.

She pleaded guilty to each of the 15 charges.

Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, has been in custody since April of last year, after she turned herself in. She was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

She was denied bail last summer, and early this year Saskatchewan’s attorney general approved a direct indictment request from the Crown, which meant the case would head straight to trial and skip a preliminary hearing.

An agreed statement of facts is expected to be read in court Wednesday before Emerson is sentenced.