Alexa Emerson, the woman behind a string of bomb threats and suspicious package deliveries in Saskatoon, has been released from custody.

The 32-year-old, who is also known as Amanda Totcheck, pleaded guilty in May to 15 charges including public mischief and uttering threats.

Most of the offences were tied to several bomb threats and suspicious packages sent last year over the last two years.

She was sentenced to serve 115 days in jail after credit for time served and remain on probation for three years after being released. Her scheduled release date would have been in September.

The province's corrections and policing ministry said Emerson was released from custody on August 5th because she was eligible under federal legislation that allows offenders to released after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

She will remain on probation for three years as part of her original sentence.