

CTV Saskatoon





A woman accused in a string of bomb threats and suspicious package deliveries in Saskatoon is expected in court Wednesday afternoon.

Alexa Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, is facing more than 80 charges in connection with the delivery of more than a dozen suspicious white powder packages and with more than half a dozen bomb threats from last year and 2016. She’s also accused of sending videos depicting herself being bound, assaulted and threatened in order to mislead a police officer, according to court documents.

The 32-year-old has been in custody since April of last year, after she turned herself in. She was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

She was denied bail last summer, and early this year Saskatchewan’s attorney general approved a direct indictment request from the Crown, which meant the case would head straight to trial and skip a preliminary hearing.