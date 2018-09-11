

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP investigators were unable to determine why two vehicles collided in a crash June 29 near Elrose that killed six people.

The investigation determined a northbound SUV with a lone driver crossed into the southbound line of Highway 4 and collided with a second SUV carrying five people, RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators aren’t certain of why the crash happened but were able to rule out alcohol as a factor. The investigation is now complete.

Carissa and Troy Gasper and their three children Kael, Shay and Max, were the occupants of one vehicle.

The lone driver in the other SUV was identified as a 71-year-old woman from the Swift Current area.