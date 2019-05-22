

CTV Saskatoon





A 53-year-old La Ronge woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 north of Weyakwin, RCMP say.

The crash happened May 18. The vehicle had been travelling north when it left the roadway and rolled down an embankment into a wooded area, coming to rest on its roof, RCMP say.

The 53-year-old, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male driver and second female passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation but police believe alcohol is a contributing factor.