Alberta, Saskatchewan to meet on licence plate dispute, but can't agree on site
Expired Alberta licence plate renewal sticker
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 4:43PM CST
EDMONTON - Alberta and Saskatchewan have a date for a joint meeting to resolve a licence-plate dispute.
Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous says Saskatchewan has agreed to Jan. 31, but wants to move the location from the boundary city of Lloydminster to Medicine Hat.
Bilous says he wants the meeting in Lloydminster, because workers there are the ones most affected by Saskatchewan's decision to block vehicles with Alberta plates from future provincial construction projects.
Bilous also says that while he's willing to meet in January, there wouldn't be any point discussing licence plates then.
Alberta has filed legal action alleging that Saskatchewan's licence- plate ban violates free-trade rules under a partnership of western provinces.
Bilous says if Saskatchewan doesn't reverse its plate ban by next Monday, the issue goes to an arbitration panel.
At that point, he says, nothing can stop the panel from making a decision and possibly levelling a $5-million fine against Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall's government.
More Stories
- Woman charged in death of friend found on Saskatoon outskirts enters plea
- Alberta, Saskatchewan to meet on licence plate dispute, but can't agree on site
- Methadone overdose killed inmate at Saskatoon Correctional Centre, inquest hears
- Two suspects in custody, one sought after man tied to chair and beaten
- Eskimos sign veteran quarterback Kevin Glenn to CFL deal
- 'It’s like trying to get blood from a rock': Mother hopes FOI changes will give answers in son's death
- Scissors attack on girl in hijab 'did not happen': police 5
- Four Saskatoon bus routes cancelled due to mechanical failures