

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Alberta and Saskatchewan have a date for a joint meeting to resolve a licence-plate dispute.

Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous says Saskatchewan has agreed to Jan. 31, but wants to move the location from the boundary city of Lloydminster to Medicine Hat.

Bilous says he wants the meeting in Lloydminster, because workers there are the ones most affected by Saskatchewan's decision to block vehicles with Alberta plates from future provincial construction projects.

Bilous also says that while he's willing to meet in January, there wouldn't be any point discussing licence plates then.

Alberta has filed legal action alleging that Saskatchewan's licence- plate ban violates free-trade rules under a partnership of western provinces.

Bilous says if Saskatchewan doesn't reverse its plate ban by next Monday, the issue goes to an arbitration panel.

At that point, he says, nothing can stop the panel from making a decision and possibly levelling a $5-million fine against Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall's government.