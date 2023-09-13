Alberta man killed in Sask. highway collision

An Alberta man was killed on Monday after his SUV collided with a semi on Highway 7, about 70 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:20 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Police say a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV collided on the highway. The driver of the SUV, a 75-year-old from Medicine Hat, was declared dead at the scene.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the SUV’s sole passenger to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. RCMP described her injuries as serious in nature.

Video from the scene shows canned beverages spilled across the highway as the passenger is wheeled away in a stretcher. In the ditch, a trailer is seen fully engulfed in flames.

Collision analysts from Rosetown RCMP are investigating, police said.