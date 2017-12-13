Alberta company fined after employee injured on job site near Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 10:28AM CST
An Alberta company has been fined $35,000 after a worker’s arm was caught in a machine on a jobsite near Saskatoon last year.
Drumheller-based plastic fabrication company Inland Plastic Ltd. was charged under provincial occupational health and safety regulations. Last week the company pleaded guilty to failing to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in serious injury to a worker.
The employee suffered fractures to his forearm after it was caught in a machine on March 22, 2016.
Inland Plastic was fined $25,000 plus a $10,000 surcharge in Saskatoon Provincial Court. A second charge was withdrawn.
