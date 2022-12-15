Alaska bound plane makes emergency landing in Saskatoon

SASKATOON -

There was an unusual sight at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon when an Alaska bound plane had to make an emergency landing.

A spokesperson for the airport says the aircraft was a Boeing 747 cargo jet travelling from Cincinnati to Anchorage.

The plane landed in Saskatoon shortly before 2:00 p.m..

Saskatoon emergency crews were waiting on the runway prepared to assist.

The airport could not confirm the reason for the emergency landing.

No passengers were on the cargo plane but there were 7 crew members, and no one was injured.

While the Saskatoon airport is no stranger to diversions and emergency landings, planes of this size landing here are rare.