Escaping Saskatchewan winters will now be a little more difficult.

The Saskatoon Airport Authority said it has received notice that Air Transat will not be operating out of the city’s John G. Diefenbaker International Airport for the upcoming 2018-2019 season. Air Transat confirmed the move, saying it will no longer be flying to either Saskatoon or Regina.

The company said it is currently in the process of updating its fleet and making adjustments to its flight program. It says some markets will see reduced flight frequency, while others will see complete market withdrawal.

Air Transat offered flights to Dominican Republic and Mexico from December to February.