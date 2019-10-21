SASKATOON -- Three people have been arrested after a weekend shooting in the 1200 Block of 17th Street West.

Police were called to the area just after 9 p.m. Sunday for a report that a man had been shot outside a home. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

A short time later, police say officers found a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the shooting near the 15th Street and Second Avenue West.

Police say a pursuit ensued, which continued southbound on to Highway 11. Members from Rosthern RCMP and Saskatoon Air Support Unit helped, and the suspect vehicle was stopped near Duck Lake.

A police dog was deployed to help bring two women and one man into custody, police say.

Police continue to investigate and charges are pending.