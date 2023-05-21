Air quality statements persist as 26 wildfires remain active in Saskatchewan: SPSA

Smoky conditions are causing issues for air quality and visibility conditions across vast swathes of Saskatchewan as wildfires in the north persist.

As of 6:30 p.m. on May 21, 26 wildfires currently burn in the province, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

A total of six are listed as contained, 11 are undergoing assessment; protecting property is the priority for three of the fires while the remaining six are not contained at this time.

Smoke from the blazes currently affects most of northern Saskatchewan, with statements in effect in the west central and southwest portions of the province as well.

Both Regina and Saskatoon are excluded from the latest statements, with the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in the two cities listed as two and three respectively.

“Stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains,” a provincial advisory stated.

“Stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms.”