SASKATOON -- AIDS Saskatoon is aiming for a spring-time opening of Saskatchewan’s first supervised consumption site in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

However, Mercredi said he can't pinpoint an actual date the site will open because several details still need to be ironed out, such as funding, hiring staff and training.

Earlier this year organization received an exemption from Health Canada to open a supervised consumption site – a supervised space where drug users can consume illegal substances – in the former Pleasant Hill Bakery on 20th Street near Avenue P.

The site is close to both St. Paul’s Hospital and St. Mary's Wellness and Education Centre. AIDS Saskatoon had to meet five Health Canada requirements, including community consultation, to receive approval.

AIDS Saskatoon executive director Jason Mercredi tells CTV News they are working on securing funding to recruit, hire and train staff.

"There is some medical training that they need. But the big thing is they have to know how to respond to a crisis as they come,” Mercredi said. “So for instance overdoses, they need to know that policy and procedure like the back of their hand."

He added there is extensive drug interaction training and crisis intervention.

"It takes some time to go through these different training programs and make sure the staff really know it well."

The province said it is considering whether to provide funding for the safe consumption site, but has not made any commitments yet.