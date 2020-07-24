SASKATOON -- Community agencies continue to work to ensure residents who were booted from a Saskatoon motel that was deemed unsanitary have a safe place to stay.

The City of Saskatoon said 120 of the motel’s residents have been relocated to local shelters and hotels.

Some are staying at the Salvation Army.

“We’re always prepared to take some more on and that was the case here,” said Marc Cheriyan, director of residential services for the Salvation Army.

Case workers are on site working with the tenants are and supplying meals.

Cheriyan said they have made changes to ensure people are safe from the spread of COVID-19.

“We have people in either single or double rooms right now. So it’s not like they’re in large dorm situations which is normal situations ... we’ve done a lot and we do a lot of cleaning as far as handles, railings, that kind of stuff throughout the day,” he said.

The former Northwoods Inn, now known as City Centre Inn and Suites, was ordered to close Thursday by 3 p.m. by the Saskatoon Fire Department after the property was as deemed unsafe and unsanitary to live in. Residents were scattered around the property with their belongings, waiting for direction on where to go.

On Friday, the scene was much quieter, with police tape and barricades surrounding the property to make sure no one enters.

Lighthouse Supported Living was prepared to take in about a third of the residents but communications manager Anna Pacik said fewer than a dozen showed up.

“It was a huge shock for so many people that went back to what they thought was their home and were told that they can no longer stay there. I’m sure that there is many that are just trying to collect themselves as well and figure out what the next steps are,” she said.

Pacik anticipates that number will rise.

Organizations are providing clothing vouchers and following up on additional supports that may be needed.

The Ministry of Social Services said all individuals and families who have wanted help have been served. Of those, the majority have been placed in hotels, with a smaller number being provided emergency shelter.

It said around 10 households are moving into family or senior housing.

The ministry adds that hotel spaces are limited, so it had to prioritize people with medical or other unique needs.

“I think at the end of the day, as long as they had a safe place to stay compared to the conditions they were living in is quite an improvement. From the shelter side, we want to get them out of shelters as soon as possible. It’s a short term solution,” said Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand.

It is unknown how long the tenants will be staying at the shelters and hotels, but all of the agencies involved stress that the priority is to find long-term housing for these people.

The City said the re-housing team will meet Monday to help with this.