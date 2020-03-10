SASKATOON -- RCMP have charged a 21-year-old man with the murder of a woman in North Battleford.

On Sunday, police received a request to check on the well-being of a 22-year-old Sequin Mooswa, according to a news release. They found her dead at a home in the 1900 block of St. Laurent Drive.

An autopsy was completed Monday in Saskatoon.

Keenan Mirasty, of North Battleford, has been charged with second degree murder.

Mirasty made his first court appearance in North Battleford on Tuesday.