After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding

Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.

With residential basement flooding on the rise in Canada, here are three steps to protect your home from future flooding, according to the Saskatoon Home Flood Protection Program.

STEP ONE: PROPER MAINTENANCE

Maintenance work that you can do yourself for free includes:

Removing debris from the nearest storm drain or ditch culvert

Cleaning out eavestroughs

Checking for leaks in plumbing, fixtures and appliances

Testing your sump pump

Cleaning out your backwater valve

STEP TWO: SIMPLE UPGRADES

Each of these projects will likely cost less than $250:

Installing window well covers

Extending downspouts and sump discharge pipes at least two metres from your foundation

Storing valuables and hazardous materials in watertight containers and securing fuel tanks

Removing obstructions to floor drains

Installing and maintaining flood alarms

STEP THREE: COMPLEX UPGRADES

These upgrades will run more than $250 and will likely require contractor work:

Installing window wells that sit 10-15 centimetres above the ground

Upgrading to water-resistant windows

Extending downspouts and correcting grading to direct water at least two metres from the foundation

Installing a backwater valve

Installing a backup sump pump and battery

A 2018 report from the Saskatoon Home Flood Protection Program, prepared by the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo, also looked at the most common flooding risks inside and outside the home.

It found that 86 per cent of assessed homes had inadequately installed window wells and 67 per cent with reverse slope driveways had drains and garage doors in poor condition.

The most common flood risks inside the home meant an increased risk of sewer backup and damage to the basement’s structure and contents during a flood, the report said.

Of those homes with sump pumps, 77 per cent did not have backup sump pumps and 87 per cent did not have a backup power supply, putting their homes at risk during a power outage.

On Tuesday, the City of Saskatoon said that while the city's infrastructure is keeping up with the flood water, more rain is expected this week and the system will need several days to recover from Monday’s rainfall.

Residents can help by not running washing machines, dishwashers or flushing toilets unless flushing is absolutely necessary, the city said.