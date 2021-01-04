SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon police Air Support Unit helped find a man who allegedly broke into a restaurant over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to an alarm at a restaurant in the 100 block of 22rd Street West, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

After arriving, police found a door that had been pried open, SPS said.

The air unit directed the officers to a nearby backyard where a man was found with a cash register and two crowbars, SPS said.

The 23-year-old is charged with break and enter, theft and possession of break and enter instruments.

The air unit assisted in another arrest on Sunday around 2:00 a.m., after patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Kingsmere Boulevard and Waterbury Road, SPS said.

The driver refused to stop and the air unit located the vehicle and watched as the driver abandoned it in the 100 block of Brookdale Crescent, SPS said.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with evade police and driving while prohibited.