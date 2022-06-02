After pandemic pause, Saskatoon children’s festival welcomes back thousands of kids

After two years cancellations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Children's Festival has returned to Saskatoon.

Thousands filled Kinsmen Park on the first day of the event.

Miniature horses, reptiles and alpacas were also in attendance.

The Nutrien Children's Festival of Saskatchewan features activities, games and performances designed for kids.

“It is so exciting and heartwarming to see all the kids having fun. It makes the year of work absolutely worth it,” said Kate Matthews, the marketing and communications coordinator of the festival.

Al Simmons was the first performer to take the MainStage.

Simmons’ performance is a musical exploration of his whacky inventions.

While the event is back in the park, those who can’t attend in-person can watch some performances virtually.

“So people can still participate through our website,” Matthews said.

One of the largest exhibits at the festival is the Fossil Find.

Attendees search for fossils and can take home what they find.

“I found a tooth,” a girl told CTV News, while rummaging through rocks.

The event runs until Sunday.