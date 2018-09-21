

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon has reached a tentative contract agreement with CUPE Local 59.

The respective bargaining committees struck the deal Sept. 13. The union ratified the tentative agreement on Thursday and it will be before City Council on Monday, according to a city press release.

Details of the settlement will be released upon ratification by both parties.

The previous contract expired Dec. 31, 2016.

CUPE Local 59 is the largest collective bargaining unit of City employees.