The Sid Buckwold Bridge will fully reopen to traffic Friday morning, the city says.

Some brief disruptions and lane closures are possible throughout the weekend as crews work to completely clear the site.

The first of a two-year bridge rehabilitation project began in the southbound lanes in April. Next spring, the northbound lanes heading into downtown, including the First Avenue ramp, will close and traffic will flip to the other side, the city said in a news release.

The bridge walkway will also close so work can begin on widening it and installing a taller barrier which will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The rehabilitation project includes deck repairs, new asphalt, new barriers, a new drainage system and the resurfacing of connecting ramps