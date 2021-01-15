SASKATOON -- Residents of Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the home says.

“We couldn’t be happier that the residents of Luther Special Care Home are one of the first long term care homes in Saskatoon to receive the vaccine,” operations lead Ivan Olfert said in a news release.

“Having our residents vaccinated is a significant support in our fight against COVID-19 as we strive to protect the most vulnerable citizens and our frontline healthcare workers. However, we must continue to be diligent as other measures such as physical distancing, good hand hygiene and wearing of masks continues to be required to prevent transmission.”

Nine people died in an outbreak there, which was declared Nov. 17. All other residents who tested positive were recovered as of Dec. 20.

Residents are scheduled to be vaccinated with their second dose 21 days from the date of their first dose, LutherCare says.

Another Saskatoon care home, Parkridge Centre, announced on Thursday that it had also received the first doses of the vaccine.