SASKATOON -- Since March, city playgrounds have sat silent, with caution tape and warning signs instead of kids on the equipment.

As of Friday, like so much else in Saskatchewan, they're again open for business — but not without changes.

On Tuesday, a day after the provincial government said that playgrounds would be permitted to reopen, the city announced crews would begin removing the signs and tape at over 347 play structures as well as adding new signs with public health information.

But even though playgrounds no longer need to sit idle, there are some guidelines in place for kids and caregivers as laid out in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

First among them, anyone who is sick should stay home.

Also, physical distancing still needs to be maintained between those who are not from the same household or "extended household."

Frequent hand washing is encouraged and the province advises hand washing — or using hand sanitizer if that isn't possible — before and after using playgrounds.

In its guidelines, the province says individual groups can't exceed the current limit on gathering size and if a playground is busy, it's best to come back when it's not.

The province aslo recommends only visiting playgrounds close to home to limit the number of people you come in contact with.

Mask use is not required at playgrounds under the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan but it suggests non-medical masks are an additional measure that can be taken.

The City of Saskatoon's playgrounds were shuttered as part of a flurry of closures in late March, intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, City Council approved a plan to reopen pools. splash pads and leisure centres, which the province says will be permitted under the fourth phase of its reopen plan.

A date for the start of the fourth phase has not yet been set.