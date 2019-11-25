SASKATOON -- A teen boy is facing several charges after a brief police chase Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. an officer spotted a Dodge Dakota truck at the intersection of 25th Street West and Idylwyld Drive that had been reported as stolen, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

The officer, a member of the SPS canine unit, attempted to stop the truck but the driver refused to stop and began evading police, the release said.

The pursuit was called off immediately over safety concerns, police said.

Minutes later, officers were able to find the truck and deflate its tires with a tire deflation device.

The truck continued travelling, slowly, until it hit a parked vehicle on Vancouver Avenue and came to a stop, police said.

The driver tried to flee on foot but was found nearby by officers, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, evade police, dangerous driving, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and breach of probation.