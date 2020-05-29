EMMA LAKE -- A group pushing to see the former a University of Saskatchewan satellite campus on Emma Lake reopened, is worried the removal of nearly two dozen cabins at the site could spell its end.

The university relocated the cabins to Montreal Lake Cree Nation to provided additional housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This quick move allowed the university to donate 22 cabins, which we had marked to remove anyway," Wade Epp, the university's associate vice-president said in an emailed statement.

The sudden removal is a tough pill to swallow for Joanne Bolen, one of the founders of Keep Kenderdine, a group working to see the campus reopened.

“They need to answer some questions, like why did they only look at one proposal, why did they not put out a request for proposal and why was the public not informed,” said Bolen.

The Kenderdine Campus ⁠— closed in the fall of 2012 ⁠— was used for educational training, research and hosted art camps for youth.

At the time of its closure, the university said that it would close the campus for a three-year period to provide time to re-examine the campus’ future.

When it was operational, the university's biology department utilized the campus for research and educational purposes.

Soil science professor, Ken Van Reese taught there and traveled to the campus to see what it looked like after the cabins had been removed.

“I was very shocked, I guess because I have such emotional capital invested in this place, just to see all these buildings remove was difficult and made me sad. And I’m not against the removal of the cabins, it’s just when it was done and how it was done,” Van Reese. said

Van Rees said now that some of the mature white spruce have been removed from the area the remaining trees will be susceptible blow-down. He also said the manner in which the cabins were removed damaged the soil.

“We’re dealing with a site that’s very sensitive in nature and by that I mean it’s surrounded by water on three sides. You’ve got a high water table, you’ve got soils that are sensitive to disturbance and by that I mean driving heavy machinery, a caterpillar with a blade on it, it’s just more prone to site degradation,” said Van Rees.

Kenderdine Campus began as Emma Lake Summer Art School in 1936 during the Great Depression and is named after artist Gus Kenderdine.

In his emailed statement, Epp said buildings of historical importance, such as the cabin belonging to Kenderdine, have not been touched. However, Epp said there are plans to remove the campus' dining hall due to safety concerns.

Epp also indicated the campus' story may have another chapter.

"While the plan to fully consider opportunities for a revitalized (campus) is currently underway, the university remains firmly committed to engaging key stakeholders on the future of the site," Epp said.

"We saw (the cabin donation) as a great opportunity, and it signalled a move toward a potential new vision for the site."