LANGHAM -- A Langham homeowner says he was shocked to receive a notice from the town, ordering him not to live in his home.

Menno Zacharias received the letter, written by the town of Langham’s administrator, last week.

“If the residential use is not discontinued before 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2020 you will be guilty of an offence and liable to pay a fine of $2,500 per day,” the letter reads.

Zacharias’ house is in an industrial zone and can’t be used for a residence, according to the town.

“It’s shocking ... I’m in total disbelief that they would actually do that, considering for the years it was here, it was a residence,” Zacharias told CTV News.

The Langham home was built in 1983 and was a residence for about 30 years.

The house sat vacant for about five years.

“It was allowed to be as it was [residential] until it was vacant. When it was vacant, it had to be used as an industrial building,” Langham Mayor John Hildebrand said.

In March 2018, Zacharias bought the house to live in and run part of his masonry business out of.

Zacharias said he wouldn’t have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the home and renovations had he known he couldn’t live in it.

“Never ever had it crossed my mind that I wouldn’t be able to live here,” Zacharais said.

When purchasing the property, Zacharias said the town, real estate agent or bank never informed him it could not be used as a residence.

“It’s definitely a case of the cart before the horse. It’s really too bad that it comes down to this, but the bylaws are what they are,” Hildebrand said.

Zacharias asked the town to rezone the property to residential, but his application was denied by council.

Hildebrand said it’s important the land continue to be an industrial zone for future growth of the town.

“There isn’t that much industrial land in Langham. If we had a big warehouse that wanted to come in, we almost don’t have room to put something like that,” the mayor said.

Signs have been posted around town with the title “Homeless,” explaining Zacharias’ situation.

Zacharias has been in talks with a lawyer, who is taking a closer look at the bylaw and process.

Hildebrand said the decision is final, and action will be taken on July 31.