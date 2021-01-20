SASKATOON -- North Battleford RCMP are working to identify human remains found after a fire at an abandoned home Tuesday night.

Based on the initial information received, investigators have reason to believe the human remains are of a young man, RCMP said in a news release.

A forensic autopsy took place in Saskatoon on Thursday.

Crews were called Tuesday night to the home located about 30 kilometres outside North Battleford, north of the intersection of Highways 687 and 378.

North Battleford RCMP is asking anyone with information relating to the incident or if they saw any suspicious activity in the area between 6:00 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday to call 306-446-1720.