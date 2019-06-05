

CTV Saskatoon





A man reportedly forced his way into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted and threatened her, Saskatoon police say.

The woman, 21, told police that she was in her apartment around 5 p.m. Monday when the suspect knocked on her door and asked to use her phone. After refusing the man, he reportedly forced his way into the apartment, sexually assaulted the victim and threatened to hurt her if she attempted to leave, police said in a news release.

She was able to leave the apartment the next morning around 7:30 and report the incident, police say, telling officers that the suspect may still be in her apartment, located in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent.

Officers arrested a male suspected at the address without incident. The suspect and victim are not believed to be known to each other.

The 37-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday at 9:30 a.m.