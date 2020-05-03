SASKATOON -- Weeks shy of celebrating 71 years in business, the owner of Mayfair Hardware says he’s ready to retire.

Closed since March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayfair Hardware owner Bruce Thomas is closing up and retiring. The family released the following statement.

“On behalf of Bruce Thomas, his family would like to thank his loyal customers for their support for over 70 years,” the statement reads. “Bruce is forever grateful for the many friendships he made over the years, and would like to thank his devoted staff for their ongoing support.”

Thomas and his father opened the hardware store on June 26, 1949. Thomas took over following his father’s death in 1961.

Now 89 years old and after 70 years on the corner of Avenue B North and 33rd Street West, Mayfair Hardware will be open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Victoria Day. After the long weekend, the store will close and the building will be up for sale