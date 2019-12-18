SASKATOON -- Teena Polle made a New Year’s resolution 19 years ago and never looked back.

Polle retired in 1999 from Scotiabank’s loans department and felt the need to be out in the community lending a helping hand.

She has volunteered her time at many different establishments in the area and enjoys every minute of it.

“When you are retired and you are used to streams of people walking into the bank saying ‘good morning’ 100 times before 12 o’clock, and if you don’t have that, it’s an automatic outreach to want to do that,” she said.

Every Monday over the last eight years Polle volunteers at the South Hill Blood Clinic where she greets patients and gives them information.

Weekly, she also can be found at Victoria Hospital where she divides her time between five different roles.

Most of her time at the hospital is spent at the front desk. Polle helps patients navigate around the hospital and even passes along well wishes.

Polle’s hardwork doesn’t go unnoticed. She received the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal in 2018. In 2017, Polle was inducted into the Arts’ Board Hall of Fame.

Sonya Jahn, director of volunteer services, says the long-time volunteer brings more than just warmth and drive to the job.

“She really helps out in a tremendous way and she is that ray of sunshine, she brings the special gift of being kind and for that we are so grateful.”

Polle can also be seen volunteering at the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts, The Royal Canadian Legion and the Red Cross.

She suggests that everyone should take the time to volunteer if they have the chance because it can be rewarding.

“It’s hard to tell what the future holds of course but for the present, I love what I do and I will keep on doing that.”