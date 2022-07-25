After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win

A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.

On May 14, they won $111,045.90 by matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number for the main draw: 2, 14, 21, 27, 34, 49 and Bonus 5.

Bill Blacklaws was at a local store when he brought the group’s tickets in to check using the terminal.

“The cashier scanned the first one, but when she scanned the second one, she seemed a bit flustered,” he said in a news release.

“I asked her if it was more than $1,000 and she said ‘Oh yeah! It's more, it’s $111,000!’”

Blacklaws said he was speechless and took a photo and sent it to the group telling them they won.

“I told everyone they won $10,000. And they thought they’d get $1,000 each,” he said. “One even said that he thought it was a phishing scam.”

Blacklaw is splitting the cash with Bev Perry, Dave Sosulski, Gabe Hennings, Tom Boryski, Dan Streisel, Lynn Unger and Brent Kelly from Saskatoon, as well as Perry Faul of Martensville, Shaun Turgeon of Langham and Shannon Mould of Edmonton.

The ticket was purchased at the Stop N Go Confectionery at 3-110 Wedge Rd. in Saskatoon on March 27.

"Some would like to take a vacation and there is talk of continuing to pool together for future draws,” Blacklaws said.