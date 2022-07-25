After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
On May 14, they won $111,045.90 by matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number for the main draw: 2, 14, 21, 27, 34, 49 and Bonus 5.
Bill Blacklaws was at a local store when he brought the group’s tickets in to check using the terminal.
“The cashier scanned the first one, but when she scanned the second one, she seemed a bit flustered,” he said in a news release.
“I asked her if it was more than $1,000 and she said ‘Oh yeah! It's more, it’s $111,000!’”
Blacklaws said he was speechless and took a photo and sent it to the group telling them they won.
“I told everyone they won $10,000. And they thought they’d get $1,000 each,” he said. “One even said that he thought it was a phishing scam.”
Blacklaw is splitting the cash with Bev Perry, Dave Sosulski, Gabe Hennings, Tom Boryski, Dan Streisel, Lynn Unger and Brent Kelly from Saskatoon, as well as Perry Faul of Martensville, Shaun Turgeon of Langham and Shannon Mould of Edmonton.
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N Go Confectionery at 3-110 Wedge Rd. in Saskatoon on March 27.
"Some would like to take a vacation and there is talk of continuing to pool together for future draws,” Blacklaws said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Watch powerful moment woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
ORDER OF SERVICE | Pope Francis to visit Canada’s only designated Indigenous church
On the second day of his historic Canadian tour, Pope Francis is expected to visit Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, Canada’s only designated Indigenous church.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Regina
-
Man found dead in swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask.
A 44-year-old man was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask. on Saturday.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Presence of BA.5, BA.4 subvariants rise in latest Regina wastewater analysis: U of R
The presence of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants increased in Regina's wastewater last week, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
Winnipeg
-
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Woman arrested for attempting to stab bus driver: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 41-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to stab a bus driver over the weekend.
-
Group of teens assaulted with bear spray in unprovoked attack at the Forks
A group of three teenagers were sprayed with bear spray at The Forks on Sunday in what police are saying is an unprovoked attack.
Calgary
-
18-year-old woman killed in Bow Trail crash, police seek dash cam footage
Calgary police are asking drivers who have dash cam footage of a deadly crash on Bow Trail on Friday to come forward.
-
Newest Flames are open to calling Calgary home for foreseeable future
Two of the newest members of the Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar, spoke to media on Monday.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Live updates: 'I can just feel the healing': Pope Francis apology received at Maskwacis
The head of the Catholic church delivered on Monday an apology to Indigenous people on their own land for its role in Canada's residential schools and the traumas experienced there.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
ORDER OF SERVICE
ORDER OF SERVICE | Pope Francis to visit Canada’s only designated Indigenous church
On the second day of his historic Canadian tour, Pope Francis is expected to visit Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, Canada’s only designated Indigenous church.
Toronto
-
Drake under fire for multiple private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton
Rap superstar Drake is receiving some heat after it was revealed his private jet took has taken multiple flights between Toronto and Hamilton.
-
Toronto dog owner 'so happy' to be reunited with stolen puppy
A Toronto woman has been reunited with her beloved dog after it was stolen from her apartment building earlier this month.
-
Two men fatally shot inside Vaughan nightclub were security guards, police say
Two men who were shot dead inside a Vaughan nightclub over the weekend have now been identified and police say that both were working as security guards at the establishment at the time.
Ottawa
-
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
-
No word yet on when LRT service to be restored after storm damage
There has been no word as of Monday afternoon about whether LRT service would be replaced by R1 buses for a second day after a majority of the O-Train line was shut down due to suspected storm damage.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
-
Social worker accused of stealing from B.C. kids in foster care sentenced to jail time
A British Columbia social worker will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty in a case involving money stolen from children in the province's care system.
-
A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres
With a heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, several cities have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available and where.
Montreal
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focus on healing at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings as Vancouver Island temps to hit 35 C
Much of Vancouver Island, including Victoria and Nanaimo, B.C., is under a heat warning Monday that's expected to carry through the week.
-
Canada seeking new torpedo countermeasures for military submarines
The Canadian navy is on the hunt for a new system to defeat hostile torpedoes as it works to extend the life of its four Victoria-class submarines through the mid-2030s.
-
Pilot in hospital with serious injuries after emergency landing in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The pilot of a small plane was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after making an emergency landing at Qualicum Beach Airport on Sunday night.
Atlantic
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Mountie says holding back gun details was 'no-brainer' in N.S. mass shooting
The Mountie in charge of the investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting says it was a "no-brainer" for him to withhold details of the killer's guns nine days after the rampage.
Northern Ontario
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Two seniors in Elliot Lake found dead two days apart
Two older people were found dead in separate incidents in recent days in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
-
Sentencing delayed for northern Ontario man who murdered his brother
Kerry Burke, who admitted to murdering his 56-year-old younger brother, will have to wait three more months to learn his fate after his Sudbury sentencing hearing was adjourned Monday morning.
London
-
Tragic crash launches vehicle into the roofline of a two-storey home
One person is dead after a vehicle flew into the side of a home leaving the occupants of the home shaken.
-
Change of venue ordered in case of man charged with killing Muslim family in London, Ont.
The case against Nathaniel Veltman, the man accused in the deaths of a Muslim family, will be heard in a different municipality outside of London, Ont.
-
Charges laid following fatal hit-and-run in south London
Police have laid charges against a London man for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a pedestrian last Friday in south London.