AEW: Dynamite will air live from Saskatoon this summer

One of the most popular wrestling shows on television will air live from Saskatoon this summer.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced its roster of wrestlers will battle it out live in front of fans at SaskTel Centre — and fans at home across North America.

An episode of AEW: Dynamite will air live from Saskatoon on July 12, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on March 24.

While Saskatoon is no stranger to pro wrestling, with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) performers regularly squaring off in the ring at SaskTel Centre in smaller-scale shows, the arrival of AEW's flagship program in the city will mark Saskatoon's first televised wrestling event in decades.

"Canada has a rich werstling heritage," AEW CEO Tony Khan said in a news release announcing a string Canadian dates.

"Now Canadian fans in six separate markets will get the chance to witness what AEW has to offer up close and personal."

Wrestling fans in Regina will also be treated to a televised show, with AEW: Rampage airing live from Brandt Centre on July 14.

Tickets for the Regina show will also go on sale March 24.