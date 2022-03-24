Advisory group could help proposed Saskatoon downtown arena district become reality
Saskatoon city council is taking steps to plan for a new downtown arena.
Councillors gathered Thursday for a special governance and priorities committee meeting to approve an advisory group for a Downtown Event and Entertainment District (DEED).
The up to 15-person advisory group will be made up of one councillor to act as chair, two non-voting councillors, as well as representatives from Saskatoon Tribal Council, Métis Nation–Saskatchewan – Western Region, Downtown Business Improvement District, Riversdale Business Improvement District, Tourism Saskatoon, North Saskatoon Business Association, Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, the Government of Saskatchewan and up to five others from the public.
The group can only advise city council and is not allowed to make decisions on behalf of the city.
"This project is an immense, city-defining project,” an excerpt of an administration report to the committee said. “There will be many different perspectives among the various parties and, therefore, it is possible that there will not be consensus on all items."
City administration will seek the advisory group’s advice, input, and recommendations, and the advisory group will be afforded the opportunity to make presentations to committees and city council.
“Having key stakeholder agencies represented on the advisory group will be tremendously important for the successful development and funding of this project; therefore, having representation from the province of Saskatchewan provides a reasonable balance of designated agency representation,” the report reads.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levied sanctions against dozens more Russian officials for their role in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but offered only vague promises in the face of growing pressure to increase Canadian defence spending. The prime minister announced the new sanctions against 160 members of the Russian Federation Council as well as a coming ban on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia on Thursday, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to Brussels.
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine says about its military capabilities
Thursday marks exactly one month since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine. Experts say corruption, poor logistics and low morale among its troops suggest that Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone according to plan.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
How Ukraine and Russia use the information space to shape public opinion
A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides continue to wage active information campaigns online, providing daily updates on their respective military accomplishments and even enemy casualties.
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Singh says budget will be first test of new Liberal-NDP pact
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the upcoming federal budget will be the first test of the Liberal government's commitment to collaborate with the New Democrats.
Regina
-
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Sask. to propose takeover of federal carbon tax revenue, administration
The Government of Saskatchewan revealed plans for a proposal to take over administration and revenue from federal carbon pricing, as part of the 2022-23 budget.
Winnipeg
-
Guard at RCMP detachment charged with sexual assault of woman in cell: RCMP
A Manitoba man in his 50s has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was assaulted while in a cell at an RCMP detachment.
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
-
Sequencing suggests BA.2 variant may be increasing in Manitoba
New provincial data suggests the rate of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 may be on the rise in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man killed after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Canada pledges to increase oil exports by up to 300,000 barrels per day in response to European supply shortages
Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is announcing that Canada will increase its 2022 oil and gas exports incrementally by up to 300,000 barrels per day in response to supply shortages brought on by ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLAs call on Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
-
City closes nearly all public washrooms in transit stations to reduce drug poisoning risk
The majority of Edmonton's 30 public washrooms at transit stations have been closed in recent weeks.
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
A 25-year-old man has been found dead inside a vehicle after a car went into Lake Ontario early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario driver facing eight tickets from same speed camera in school zone
An Ontario driver is facing eight speeding tickets from the same automated radar camera set up in a school zone.
-
Ontario sees record-breaking year in TV and film productions during pandemic
Thanks to productions like The Handmaid's Tale, Star Trek: Discovery and The Queen's Gambit, Ontario reached record-breaking TV and film production levels during the pandemic.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King facing new charges
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King is facing several new charges in relation to his alleged role in the occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Public transit will cost more in Metro Vancouver as of July
It's going to cost more to take public transit in Metro Vancouver in a few months' time.
-
Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexual assault of colleague
A former Vancouver police officer has been sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a colleague.
-
Mounties help corral llama off Metro Vancouver highway after it escapes enclosure
Surrey Mounties were called to an unusual disturbance on a local highway after a llama managed to escape its enclosure Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
Quebec reports increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers
Quebec reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 28 on Thursday, the day after public health professionals said to expect a rise in patients in the coming weeks.
-
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Nanaimo man arrested after taking dog on hours-long crime spree: RCMP
A Nanaimo, B.C., man is facing multiple charges after taking his dog along on an hours-long "crime spree" across several Vancouver Island communities, according to police.
-
Neighbours describe frantic scene after man barges into Victoria home, fights with father
It was a Tuesday afternoon to remember, according to a Victoria woman who witnessed a man burst into a neighbour's home and scuffle with a resident before being arrested.
-
Victoria refugee centre urges support for Ukrainians fleeing violence
While a refugee centre in Victoria says it's been inundated with offers to house Ukrainian refugees, staff say there are refugees from other countries who are in urgent need of help and are being ignored.
Atlantic
-
N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
-
Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
-
A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
Northern Ontario
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
-
British skating announcer fired for nasty remark about Meghan Duhamel
The International Skating Union has apologized and replaced its world championship commentators for vulgar comments aimed at Lively, Ont., native and Olympic champion Meagan Duhamel.
-
Police in Blind River seize grenades, smoke bombs, ammo, more than 80 firearms
Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma uncovered a large cache of weapons recently when they responded to a report of a disturbance at a Blind River residence.
London
-
$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate
A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.
-
'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire
A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.