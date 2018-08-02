Bell Media Digital ranks first among all Canadian broadcast and video network competitors in digital reach and is fourth overall in Canadian’s reached online overall. We offer a fraud free environment with 99% verified human traffic and an in-view rate 40% higher than the industry standard!

We offer advertisers trusted content for both desktop display and video advertising across our Bell Media network of more than 200 websites and 50 apps. Our sites include only premium content on sites like CTV, TSN, Space, Gusto, iHeart Radio and Discovery. We can layer in site targeting to your advertising plan to help you reach your demographics even better.

Cost per Click advertising has been very popular with many of our clients. We offer great rates and you only pay when someone clicks on your ads. A variety of the most current advertising options allow us to create amazing campaigns that get people directly to your website. You pay only for those potential customers that click to go to your website.

Bell Media Mobile advertising is one of our most unique advertising opportunity for our clients. For more information on all of the capabilities we have for providing cutting edge mobile advertising click here

For more information on any of these great advertising option or for any of your advertising needs contact us at 306-380-7718 or email Derek.Ryan@Bellmedia.ca