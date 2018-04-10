

CTV Saskatoon





Two programs aimed at reducing the number of people on remand are receiving more funding in Saskatchewan’s budget.

An additional $2.375 million is approved for the Early Case Resolution and Enhanced Bail Supervision programs in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the budget, released Tuesday, shows.

“Research has shown that nearly all of the population growth in our jails is driven by remand,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a news release. “We’ve seen very positive results with the remand initiatives we’ve put in place, and it makes sense to expand these programs and continue to fine tune them over the next year.”

The money will allow the Early Case Resolution program, which currently sees staff in Saskatoon and Prince Albert work Sundays examining weekend arrests, to expand to weekdays and to Regina, according to the province.

The Enhanced Bail Supervision program sees the province provide funding to the Salvation Army in Regina, which in turn provides short-term beds to male arrestees. The upped funding in the budget will allow similar partnerships to be set up in Saskatoon and Prince Albert, the provincial government states.