SASKATOON -- The province reported 170 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 781.

Thirty-two people are in hospital in the city, including 11 in intensive care.

In all, 439 cases were reported province wide. The health ministry said in a news release that fluctuation in daily case numbers can be expected due to delays in lab specimens reaching the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory.

Of the 6,237 reported cases in Saskatchewan to date, 2,537 are considered active.