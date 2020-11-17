SASKATOON -- The province reported another 97 COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 635.

There are 2,055 cases active in the province – meaning Saskatoon accounts for almost one in three cases.

Thirty people are in hospital in Saskatoon, with seven in intensive care.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 restrictions at 3 p.m.

In total, 1,562 of the 5,422 confirmed cases in Saskatchewan to date are from the Saskatoon area.

Thirty-one people have died.