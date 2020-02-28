SASKATOON -- A police investigator who analyzed the cellphone activity of a man accused of murder took the stand in his trial.

Sgt. Kyla Hicks searched Dallin Singharath’s phone, Facebook messages and examined his calls made from jail.

Singharath is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Tyler Applegate’s death.

The father of five was shot at his 33rd Street West home on July 22, 2017, following an argument with a man who was urinating on his fence. He died in hospital weeks later.

Hicks told court that “shootin” was Google-searched on Singharath’s phone three times on July 24, 2017.

The day before, “Nissan Titan” was searched seven times.

Singharath was in a stolen black Nissan Titan before and after Applegate’s shooting, according to an agreed statement of facts submitted in court on Thursday.

During calls made from the Edmonton Remand Centre after his arrest, Singharath discussed alibis and the gun that was used in the shooting, Hicks testified.

Singharath has admitted to shooting and killing Applegate, according to the agreed statement of facts. But he has pleaded not guilty to his second-degree murder charge.

On Wednesday, a witness, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, testified they believed the shooting was “accidental.”

Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss asked Sgt. Hicks whether she ever heard Singharath say or write that the shooting was accidental.

Hicks said of all the text messages, Facebook chats and jail calls that she’s reviewed — there was “no indication” the shooting was an accident.

She said if investigators did hear, or read, Singharath make mention of the shooting being an accident, it would “change” the investigation.

The trial is expected to continue on Monday at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.