Accused in Saskatoon hospital attack now faces 2nd-degree murder charge

Following the death of a man injured in an apparently random attack, Saskatoon police have laid a second-degree murder charge.

Kevin Witchekan, 39, was arrested on June 13 at Royal University Hospital following a stabbing that left Randy Beauchesne, 55, with a serious brain injury.

According to his family, Beauchesne was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver. He died over the weekend after he was removed from life support.

In light of Beauchesne's death police have upgraded Witchekan's charge to second-degree murder.

Witchekan was initially charged with attempted murder.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon regarding the upgraded charge, according to police.

Beauchesne's family previously told CTV News he was stabbed while paying for parking as a favour for a family friend.