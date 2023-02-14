Accused in Megan Gallagher case to plead guilty

Another accused in the Megan Gallagher case is pleading guilty.

On Tuesday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court, Jessica Badger’s lawyer announced she’ll formally make the plea next month.

Badger is accused of tampering with a body after death, charged with committing an indignity to human remains.

Badger is one of nine charged in Gallagher’s death.

Gallagher, 30, was reported missing in September 2020. Two years later, police found the woman’s remains near St. Louis, Sask.

The crown and defence have agreed on Badger’s prison sentence. The lawyers are scheduled to make their joint submission on March 1.